Pender County commission fires county manager

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published April 23, 2025 at 1:41 PM EDT
A white man with a buzzcut wearing a tie smiles at the camera in front of a gray background.
Courtesy of Pender County
/
WHQR
County manager Michael Silverman was fired by the commission on Tuesday night.

Michael Silverman, who started work as county manager on June 3rd of last year, had only been on the job for about ten months.

After coming out of closed session, the commission voted 3 to 2 to fire Silverman, effective immediately.

Dr. Jimmy Tate, who recently re-joined the board, proposed the measure. He was joined by Brent Springer and Brad George. Jerry Groves and Randy Burton opposed.

The commission did not give any reason for firing Silverman. WHQR has reached out to the commission members with questions, but has not yet heard back.

According to county spokesperson Brandi Cobb, Finance director Meg Blue has been appointed interim manager. There's no word yet on when Silverman's permanent replacement will be hired.

UPDATE: In response to WHQR's questions, Dr. Jimmy Tate explained the board's decision.

"The county needed to go in a new direction to be able to ensure that we're meeting the needs of our citizens long term in Pender County, making sure that we are making good fiscal decisions, as well as planning for our future with economic development," he said. "I, as one commissioner, would like to see us move in a direction and hiring a manager that can meet the long term needs of a growing county with 70,000 people in it."

Tate also reiterated his support for Blue. He was not able to confirm when the next permanent county manager would be selected, but said he'd hoped it would happen "expeditiously."

Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
