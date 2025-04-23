Pender County commission fires county manager

After coming out of closed session, the commission voted 3 to 2 to fire Silverman, effective immediately.

Dr. Jimmy Tate, who recently re-joined the board, proposed the measure. He was joined by Brent Springer and Brad George. Jerry Groves and Randy Burton opposed.

The commission did not give any reason for firing Silverman. WHQR has reached out to the commission members with questions, but has not yet heard back.

According to county spokesperson Brandi Cobb, Finance director Meg Blue has been appointed interim manager. There's no word yet on when Silverman's permanent replacement will be hired.

UPDATE: In response to WHQR's questions, Dr. Jimmy Tate explained the board's decision.

"The county needed to go in a new direction to be able to ensure that we're meeting the needs of our citizens long term in Pender County, making sure that we are making good fiscal decisions, as well as planning for our future with economic development," he said. "I, as one commissioner, would like to see us move in a direction and hiring a manager that can meet the long term needs of a growing county with 70,000 people in it."

Tate also reiterated his support for Blue. He was not able to confirm when the next permanent county manager would be selected, but said he'd hoped it would happen "expeditiously."



