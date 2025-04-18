© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wilmington man in critical condition after firing shots at law enforcement

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published April 18, 2025 at 6:37 AM EDT
Officers of the Wilmington Police Department and State Bureau of Investigations on the scene of a shooting in the Holly Glen neighborhood of Wilmington. The suspect, 40-year-old David Jacobs, fired shots at police with a rifle Thursday morning. The responding officers shot back leaving him in critical condition, after WPD tried using less lethal methods.
Aaleah McConnell
Officers of the Wilmington Police Department and State Bureau of Investigations on the scene of a shooting in the Holly Glen neighborhood of Wilmington. The suspect, 40-year-old David Jacobs, fired shots at police with a rifle Thursday morning. The responding officers shot back leaving him in critical condition, after WPD tried using less lethal methods.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday morning, officers of the Wilmington Police Department responded to shots fired in the Holly Glen neighborhood directly across from Holly Glen Elementary.

When officers arrived on the scene, a resident told them a rifle had been fired by a male suspect on the 4800 block of Whitner Drive. Officers evacuated the neighborhood and advised residents to shelter in place while the officers barricaded the shooter in his home and began negotiating with him.

The negotiations continued over the course of the morning until about 6 a.m. Throughout that time period, the shooter, who has been identified as 40-year-old David Jacobs, fired shots at police.

Jacobs initially feigned compliance with the officers but was able to retrieve his firearm and threatened the officers after they fired non-lethal rubber bullets at him.

This resulted in WPD returning fire at Jacobs.

A next door neighbor of Jacobs (who wanted to remain anonymous) said he was woken up by about fifteen gunshots, and he said this type of incident isn’t typical for the Holly Glen neighborhood.

“I mean, usually the first two or three, you know, you're a little confused, but after a minute, you kind of figure out what's going on,” he said. “It's interesting to always get a new alarm clock sound on your Thursday morning, but sometimes you just gotta have one.”

But he appreciates WPD’s response.

“WPD, I think, did a pretty good job. Obviously, you can't shoot at officers. You shouldn't at least, and if you do, you'll kind of end up with the consequences of what happened with it.”

Jacobs was hit by police gunfire and was transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center by EMS, where he remains in critical condition.

The shelter in place order over the neighborhood has been lifted and the State Bureau of Investigation has been called to advise in the ongoing investigation, which is standard procedure for shootings involved law enforcement officers.

WPD says Jacobs, who has been arrested on multiple drug charges in the past, is expected to face numerous charges in this case — including Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm and Possession of Firearm by a Felon.

No officers or bystanders were injured.

40-year-old David Laudell Jacobs of Wilmington as seen in a 2023 mugshot.
Courtesy of WPD
40-year-old David Laudell Jacobs of Wilmington as seen in a 2023 mugshot.

Tags
Local Latest news
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
See stories by Aaleah McConnell