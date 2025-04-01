First Lady Stein joins North Carolina council for reentry

Stein and fellow council members will aid in the rehabilitation and reentry of individuals who are returning to their communities after serving a prison or jail sentence.

This appointment aligns with Stein’s priorities during her tenure as First Lady, along with reducing stigma surrounding substance use and mental health disorders.

The Joint Reentry Council formed early last year and is part of a broader initiative coordinated by the Council of State Governments that aims to improve reentry success nationwide for people exiting prison and for those under parole.

