First Lady Stein joins North Carolina council for reentry

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published April 1, 2025 at 5:24 PM EDT
Courtesy of Maggie Bizzell, Office of the First Lady of North Carolina

First Lady Anne Stein was appointed to the North Carolina Joint Reentry Council today by the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

Stein and fellow council members will aid in the rehabilitation and reentry of individuals who are returning to their communities after serving a prison or jail sentence.

This appointment aligns with Stein’s priorities during her tenure as First Lady, along with reducing stigma surrounding substance use and mental health disorders.

The Joint Reentry Council formed early last year and is part of a broader initiative coordinated by the Council of State Governments that aims to improve reentry success nationwide for people exiting prison and for those under parole.
Local
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
