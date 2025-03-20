© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Wilmington-area union workers protest Trump's proposal to sell off parts of USPS

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer
Published March 20, 2025 at 5:55 PM EDT
Protesters supporting USPS gathered in front of the Downtown Wilmington Post Office on Thursday, March 20, 2025
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
Protesters supporting USPS gathered in front of the Downtown Wilmington Post Office on Thursday, March 20, 2025

Over a dozen people protested in front of the downtown Wilmington post office today, trying to protect the public postal service from privatization.

Chanting “US Mail, Not for Sale,” union workers and average citizens alike protested to bring attention to recent threats to the US Postal Service.

Daniel Matthews is president of the local 145 American Postal Workers Union in Wilmington.

"The administration has alluded to the fact that they want to privatize again, and this is the beginning of our movement," he said. "This is the tip of the sword.”

The Trump Administration has talked about selling off the package delivery component of the mail service, and Matthews said that would drive up mail costs for all Americans.

"Right now, the US Postal Service is the low cost anchor, right? We keep the prices down because we're constitutionally and congressionally required to provide a service to the American people," he said.

Matthews cited a recent report that shows USPS privatization would lead to substantial price increases for package delivery. That industry report, drafted by Wells Fargo, suggests privatization could put financial liabilities on the American taxpayer.

The Wilmington protest was matched by similar events at post offices across the country.
