First round of witnesses testify in the case of Alexandra Faith Gillikin, killed in 2022

Neighbors living at the Shipyard at Wilmington apartments heard three to five gunshots go off outside their windows.

Soon after, Wilmington Police officers arrived at the scene. They found two victims who had been shot inside of a vehicle.

One was Gillikin, who was pronounced deceased at the scene; and the other victim, according to witness testimony, was Gillikin’s coworker who was sent to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with severe injuries.

Burgess is being charged with one count of First-Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, and one count for Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

A total of 8 witnesses testified at Monday's hearing, and there may be more to come as the trial proceeds.

Alexandra Faith Gillikin was simply known as Faith by her family and friends, some of whom attended Monday’s emotional hearing.

Gillikin’s father told WHQR outside of the courtroom, “It’s like going from a breakup to a burial." Her mother added that “we miss our baby. She meant the world to us.”

The proceedings are set to continue on Tuesday.