First round of witnesses testify in the case of Alexandra Faith Gillikin, killed in 2022

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published March 18, 2025 at 8:03 AM EDT
Aaleah McConnell
Jonathan Casey Rashad Burgess (center) on trial Monday, March 17, 2025, for the shooting death of 25-year-old Alexandra Faith Gillikin and attempted murder of Gillikin's coworker in 2022. Attorney Brett Wentz (standing up, far right) is Burgess's legal defense. Connie Jordan and Hannah McGee are prosecuting the case on behalf of the state. The trial is taking place at the New Hanover County Courthouse and is still ongoing.

Neighbors living at the Shipyard at Wilmington apartments heard three to five gunshots go off outside their windows.

Soon after, Wilmington Police officers arrived at the scene. They found two victims who had been shot inside of a vehicle.

One was Gillikin, who was pronounced deceased at the scene; and the other victim, according to witness testimony, was Gillikin’s coworker who was sent to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with severe injuries.

Burgess is being charged with one count of First-Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, and one count for Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

A total of 8 witnesses testified at Monday's hearing, and there may be more to come as the trial proceeds.

Alexandra Faith Gillikin was simply known as Faith by her family and friends, some of whom attended Monday’s emotional hearing.

Gillikin’s father told WHQR outside of the courtroom,It’s like going from a breakup to a burial." Her mother added that “we miss our baby. She meant the world to us.”

The proceedings are set to continue on Tuesday.
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
