Democrats stage anti-Trump protest at Brunswick County Courthouse

The Brunswick County Democratic Party organized the protest, which drew about 150 people. Party chair Shelley Allen read and delivered a letter to Republican Congressman David Rouzer's satellite office at the county courthouse.

"Mr. Rouzer, what your party is doing to our country's sacred values, our Constitution and its amendment is unspeakable," she read.

Rouzer represents southeastern North Carolina and the Border Belt. Since Trump's election, he has cosponsored several bills tightening restrictions on immigration, including a bill to end birthright citizenship.

Protestors also called for an end to Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, which has initiated major budget cuts to Veterans' Affairs, the National Park Service and other federal agencies. Many voiced support for the fight for Ukrainian independence.

"I am appalled by how this administration is treating the Defense Department and our veterans," said Arthur Hill. "Just two days ago, the Associated Press read a memo that said that DOGE is about to fire 80,000 employees at the Veterans' Administration at the Department of Health."

Rouzer has not returned WHQR's request for comment.