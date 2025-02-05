Governor Josh Stein visits Wilmington's NCWorks facility

NCWorks offers job-seeking services for the 600 thousand veterans living in North Carolina, including priority access to job applications, career advisors, and apprenticeships.

Jonathan Gilbert, a veteran of the Marine Corps and one of the career center's clients, came to the center after he lost his job. He told Governor Stein that he got a job through NCWorks in 2024.

"Things worked out really well — it's the best company I've ever worked for," he said. "Best decision I ever made."

Jim Flock, chair of the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, said the biggest challenge to the career center's veterans' services was awareness.

"I can't tell you how many businesses that I've spoken to that have no idea of the services," he told the governor. "That they're looking for workers, and they just didn't know."

During his visit, Governor Stein also touted his administration's $35 million dollar grant program for small businesses in storm-ravaged western NC.

"We want to be there to help them to get through these tough times so that they're there to open their doors this summer for all the customers," he said.

Earlier this week, Stein requested $1 billion in immediate aid for Hurricane Helene recovery. On Wednesday, Republican lawmakers began debating a new aid package of $500 million in the state house. That's half of Stein's requested amount, but Representative John Bell told WRAL that more disaster relief bills would follow.