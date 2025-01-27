© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What "weather whiplash" means for southeastern North Carolina

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published January 27, 2025 at 8:29 AM EST
Rainfall amounts in the Cape Fear Region were extremely localized, with catastrophic rain in Carolina Beach, Bolivia, and Southport.
National Weather Service
/
WHQR
Rainfall amounts in the Cape Fear Region were extremely localized during PTC #8, with catastrophic rain in Carolina Beach, Bolivia, and Southport.

The North Carolina State Climate Office released its 2024 weather analysis last week. State officials say North Carolina is experiencing more "weather whiplash," or back-to-back extreme weather events.

In southeastern North Carolina, that meant dry spells and floods. Columbus County, for example, saw drought conditions in May and June, which wreaked havoc on local agriculture.

"I've seen estimates that 60% of the corn production was lost last year because of that summer drought," said assistant state climatologist Corey Davis. "A lot of the corn in places like this just never made a recovery after that early summer drought."

Last year was the second warmest on record for North Carolina, and the fifth warmest year on record for Wilmington. The climate office said the high temperatures are one of several factors contributing to weather whiplash. What followed the drought in Columbus County was another weather extreme — flooding, brought on by Tropical Storm Debby in August.

The most severe weather event of 2024, however, wasn't even a named storm. Potential Tropical Cyclone Number 8, which struck in mid-September, washed out roads and businesses across southeastern NC, including Carolina Beach, Southport, and Bald Head Island.

"It was just an offshore low-pressure system that in some ways was similar to Debby," Davis said. "It just sat there and spun and spun and spun for several days."

Davis said the storm was "never quite organized enough" to become a named tropical storm. He also said the severity of the storm wasn't unusual, but the timing of it was.

"Usually, we would expect to see that in May or June, very early in the hurricane season, even before the official start of hurricane season," he said.

But ultimately, severe weather events like PTC #8 and this summer's drought are getting tougher to predict.

"You know, we may be able to say whether it might be warmer or cooler overall, or wetter or drier for a hurricane season," he said. "But in terms of how those events stack up, back to back against each other, there's not a lot of great predictability."

The climate office also said that Wilmington had been in a snow drought for over three years — or, more precisely, 1,073 days. But after Wednesday's snowfall, that dry spell has apparently been broken.
Tags
Local Latest news
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
See stories by Nikolai Mather