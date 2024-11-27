Wilmington Fire Department hosts an event for the city's unhoused community ahead of Thanksgiving

The fire department’s engine company three will be offering a light Thanksgiving dinner of turkey sandwiches, and handing out warm clothing and blankets. The department will also be connecting individuals with community resources to help them throughout the rest of the year.

Sal Delia, an engineer for the fire department said this event was a community effort.

“We have received numerous donations for warm clothing, and that includes blankets, winter coats, hats, gloves, socks, both men and women,” Delia said.

He added, “there are going to be a couple of community outreach facilities, if you will. And they may be distributing Narcan for opioid overdoses, but then they'll also be information that they can take with them to help guide them in the right direction, to seek the help that they desperately need.”

Delia said the department is committed to helping the unhoused community and finding solutions to their needs in the long-term.

The event will be held in the AMC theatre parking lot located across from the fire station at 114 Cinema Drive, and will take place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

