© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wilmington Fire Department hosts an event for the city's unhoused community ahead of Thanksgiving

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published November 27, 2024 at 9:08 AM EST
Donald rests his head on the table during a service at the Anchor United Methodist Church in downtown Wilmington. Pastor Jamie Thompson offers a sermon there every other week.
Maddy Gray
/
WHQR
Donald rests his head on the table during a service at the Anchor United Methodist Church in downtown Wilmington. Pastor Jamie Thompson offers a sermon there every other week.

Tomorrow the Wilmington Fire Department Station 3 will hold an event for Wilmington’s unhoused community, offering food and supplies in preparation for the colder months.

The fire department’s engine company three will be offering a light Thanksgiving dinner of turkey sandwiches, and handing out warm clothing and blankets. The department will also be connecting individuals with community resources to help them throughout the rest of the year.

Sal Delia, an engineer for the fire department said this event was a community effort.

“We have received numerous donations for warm clothing, and that includes blankets, winter coats, hats, gloves, socks, both men and women,” Delia said.

He added, “there are going to be a couple of community outreach facilities, if you will. And they may be distributing Narcan for opioid overdoses, but then they'll also be information that they can take with them to help guide them in the right direction, to seek the help that they desperately need.”

Delia said the department is committed to helping the unhoused community and finding solutions to their needs in the long-term.

The event will be held in the AMC theatre parking lot located across from the fire station at 114 Cinema Drive, and will take place between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Tags
Local Latest news
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
See stories by Aaleah McConnell