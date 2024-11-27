Wilmington drug trafficker receives a 20 year sentence

Christopher Gibson, 41, pled guilty to a drug conspiracy involving more than a pound of cocaine and methamphetamine in August of this year. Several searches and two controlled purchases by law enforcement in 2023, revealed Gibson was engaging in the sale of various street drugs.

Investigators discovered Gibson had kilograms of cocaine shipped from California and Arizona to stash houses in Wilmington between 2020 and 2021.

U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle sentenced Gibson to a total of 240 months in prison on Thursday of last week.

The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office investigated the case alongside the Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol and Firearms, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The prosecution is part of an investigation led by the Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), a multi-agency, prosecutor-led approach deployed against criminal networks.