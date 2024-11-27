© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Wilmington drug trafficker receives a 20 year sentence

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published November 27, 2024 at 9:06 AM EST
Christopher Allen Gibson, 41, pictured after an arrest on Apr. 27, 2023. Gibson pled guilty to a drug conspiracy involving more than a pound of cocaine and methamphetamine in August of this year and was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison.
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office
Christopher Allen Gibson, 41, (pictured after an arrest on Apr. 27, 2023,) pled guilty to a drug conspiracy involving more than a pound of cocaine and methamphetamine in August of this year and was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison.

A Wilmington man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for trafficking over 30 pounds of methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Michael F. Easley.

Christopher Gibson, 41, pled guilty to a drug conspiracy involving more than a pound of cocaine and methamphetamine in August of this year. Several searches and two controlled purchases by law enforcement in 2023, revealed Gibson was engaging in the sale of various street drugs.

Investigators discovered Gibson had kilograms of cocaine shipped from California and Arizona to stash houses in Wilmington between 2020 and 2021.

U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle sentenced Gibson to a total of 240 months in prison on Thursday of last week.

The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office investigated the case alongside the Bureau of Tobacco, Alcohol and Firearms, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The prosecution is part of an investigation led by the Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF), a multi-agency, prosecutor-led approach deployed against criminal networks.

Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
