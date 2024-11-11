CFCC student dedicates free time to cataloging war stories

Kelly Kenoyer: I'm here with Luke Basso, creator of the YouTube channel Filmperia. Thank you for joining us.

Luke Basso: Well, thank you for having me.

KK: So can you tell me what inspired you to start this channel that's about veterans in the United States?

LB: Well, to go back, I started this channel when I was 15 years old. I've always taken interest in history, especially in military and political history, and originally it started when I lived in upstate New York, where I was interviewing the last living World War Two veterans. Since then, it's expanded to veterans and historical witnesses from all areas and from all over the country, and sometimes people outside the country.

KK: So what have you learned from this experience of interviewing veterans all over the United States?

LB: Well, I get to learn what these historical events are like from their point of view, rather than watching a movie or watching a documentary, reading about it or learning about it in history class. These were 18, 19, 20 year old kids sent off the battle, to fight for their country. They didn't know what they're getting into. They didn't know that they would be history because they were just living in the moment.

I've also learned a few other things. I've also learned the way they're treated when they came home to their daily lives after military service, military and civilian life is two completely different things. I learned a lot about PTSD and how it affects almost all these veterans, most combat veterans for the rest of their lives.

KK: Tell me about something that you learned from one of the most recent interviews you did with Robert Nevin, who's a Vietnam War veteran.

LB: Well, his perspective was interesting, because this is from the Naval perspective. Most of the guys I had for Army, Marines, Air Force guys. He had it more safe; he was on a ship providing shore bombardments to North Vietnamese soldiers and NVA. NVA soldiers providing support for Marines, US Army men, South Vietnamese soldiers. And he was one of the lucky ones. A lot of people were, you know, on the front lines. So hearing from a different perspective, you know, behind the front lines of Vietnam, but still being part of the action.

KK: You mentioned a moment ago, the homecoming. And I know that for the Vietnam War, that was quite different than the homecoming was for a lot of World War Two veterans who you've also interviewed. Can you talk about some of those differences you've seen for these different wars?

LB: World War Two veterans came home as heroes. There, they fought evil itself. You know, the Nazis, the Japanese, the Italians and the rest of the Axis powers. They came home, there was VE Day, VJ Day, and they were celebrated as heroes, and they were given the nickname The Greatest Generation. Vietnam Veterans came home, they were all spat on. They were all beaten, they were called baby killers and various other names, and they were not given the recognition or respect as almost all their veterans who have come, who have come home after the service, it was, it was a whole different war.

KK: I'm curious what your reaction is to that, because you've talked to so many veterans, they've all served in a similar capacity, so hearing about those completely different experiences. What did you think of that?

LB: Well, a lot of these veterans, especially Vietnam veterans, this is the first time they were talking about their experience overseas. When they came home. No one wanted to hear what they had to say. They were all treated horribly, horribly as an understatement. And this is the first time a lot of them I've ever shared. I've ever shared their experiences. So it's really emotional for them, and you can you can hear it in their voice, the way they describe the stories. It still sticks with them. Almost 50 years later, these memories are still, you know, burning in their mind.

KK: So you recently interviewed Sammy Davis, who was a Medal of Honor recipient during Vietnam. And you mentioned that the part of Forrest Gump that takes part during the Vietnam War was actually inspired by his story.

LB: Yes, it was, which I find amazing when Forrest Gump was shot in the buttocks and received the Medal of Honor, and you see the footage of Tom Hanks getting the Medal of Honor. That was Sammy Davis's footage 50 years ago and getting shot in the buttocks. I was inspired because he was shot on the buttocks and how Sammy Davis saved all those Americans, just as Forrest Gump did, at least the Vietnam aspect. It was inspired because of him.

KK: Incredible that you got the chance to interview him. What's your final message that you'd like to share with other young people who might be interested in military history might be interested in veterans who've served this country.

LB: Well, it seems like we only honor veterans one day a year, on Veterans Day, but we should honor them whenever we see them, whenever we get a chance to talk to people, thank them for the service, or tell them how much you appreciate what they've done for a country. We see a Vietnam veteran say, Welcome home. They never got welcomed home. These veterans, I went above and beyond for our country to enjoy, for us to enjoy the freedom we have.

KK: Luke Basso, thank you so much for coming in today and sharing everything you've learned.

LB: Thank you.

Below: One of Basso's most recent videos.