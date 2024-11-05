Election Day profiles: Voters at Williston get a cookout along with their vote

Williston’s polling place has a special benefit for voters: a fish fry.

A man who identified himself as Sam, along with a whole crew of chefs, had set up a fry station and were plating food for anyone who lined up.

"Fish, chicken, shrimp. We're doing it for the poll workers and individuals that have voted,” Sam said

It’s no wonder voters in this neighborhood save their vote for election day. A voter named Tony stood nearby smoking a cigarette after enjoying his free meal.

He said he came out to vote against Trump. "He's not talking about, none of us. He just, it's all about himself. He's trying to save himself.”

But voting on election day itself? That’s a family activity. More than 20 family members joined Tony at Williston on Tuesday.

“It's just a tradition from the family. So we always vote on Election Day," he said.

Another voter, Willy DeVaughn, came to vote with family too: his father, a Vietnam War veteran.

"I know what my grandparents and him, too had to go through the vote. So I just try to keep the torch going," he said.

DeVaughn said it’s about valuing that precious right in a democracy: to vote, and let your voice be heard.

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. across North Carolina.