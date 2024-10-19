Former Wilmington oral surgeon sentenced to over 80 years in prison

Note: To protect their privacy, WHQR does not publish the names of abuse survivors.

Many patients expected quality dental service at the Wilmington office of Michael Lee Hasson, prior to his arrest almost five years ago. But for nearly a decade before that, many female patients left his office with a heavy emotional burden that they carried silently for years.

Over the last several weeks of Hasson’s trial, 19 women testified in front of a jury about his sexual misconduct that occurred while his patients were under anesthesia. The victims ranged from ages 12 to 60-years-old at the time of their abuse.

Prosecutor Connie Jordan said justice was served.

“Going through a sexual assault trial is just a really difficult thing. They were really worried about not being believed. But the evidence in this case made it very clear what this defendant has been doing over many, many years to female patients, both adult and children, over the course of his practice," she said.

The jury found Hasson guilty of 24 charges of sexual assault brought against him including: sexual battery, second-degree sexual offense, indescent liberties with a child, and statutory sexual offense.

Many of the victims read statements after the verdict came down and pleaded for Superior Court Judge Augustus Willis to give Hasson the maximum sentence.

One of the 19 witnesses read a statement she prepared for the ruling, saying, "I’ve been a prisoner of his abuse, and it is time for him to sit and think of what he has done.”

During closing arguments, Hasson’s defense lawyer, Ebern Tripp Watson, suggested the state had not proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt. He tried to establish Hasson’s humanity with the jury and to get them to see beyond his crimes. In a dramatic flourish, he also pulled out a deck of cards and quoted the popular lyrics to “The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers.

“You've got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em, know when to walk away and know when to run,” Watson said.

In response to this statement, another witness had this to say after the verdict came down, “You've got to know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em… It’s time for you to fold and face the consequences of your actions.”

Judge Willis offered the women his sympathy.

“I know that the last several years have been difficult for you, especially these last few weeks,” Willis said. “No sentence the court can impose can give back what was taken from you. My hope is that this will in some way supplant some of the harmful parts you had to endure in this process.”

Hasson was sentenced to serve at least 80 years in prison.

Jordan praised the women for their bravery over the course of this trial and said more people have come forward as a result.

“I know that this case has probably touched more people in our community than any other case that's come through this office,” Jordan said. “The phone calls we've received, the emails — we've had victims actually reporting, during the trial, crimes committed against them by this offender, and the Wilmington Police Department has been taking those reports.”

Watson was reached for a comment but he told WHQR he would need authorization from the public defender’s office before commenting.

