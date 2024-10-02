Sheriff's Office: Two missing in New Hanover County

1 of 4 — Marquel Jiles.PNG Marquel Jiles 2 of 4 — Screen Shot 2024-10-01 at 4.42.22 PM.png Marquel J. Jiles, 44. Missing, last seen at 5584 Wood Duck Circle. 3 of 4 — Tammy Lynn Glenn.jpg Tammy Lynn Glenn 4 of 4 — Screen Shot 2024-10-01 at 4.43.01 PM.png Tammy Lynn Glenn, 59. Missing, last seen at a Red Roof Inn.

One of the missing persons is Marquel J. Jiles, an African American male, age 44. Jiles is 184 pounds, he has short, dark-colored hair, has a medium build and was last seen at 5584 Wood Duck Circle.

And Tammy Lynn Glenn, a 59-year-old, Caucasian woman is also reported missing. Glenn is about 5’6, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen at a Red Roof Inn.

Public Information Officer Lt. Jerry Brewer said he spoke with the missing individual’s family members. According to their reports, the two may be romantically involved and may both be drug users.

Brewer said anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office so the two can return home safely.