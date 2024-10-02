© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Sheriff's Office: Two missing in New Hanover County

WHQR | By Aaleah McConnell
Published October 2, 2024 at 3:15 PM EDT

On Tuesday, the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office released a Missing Person Checklist, stating that two people were reported missing on Monday.

Marquel Jiles
1 of 4  — Marquel Jiles.PNG
Marquel Jiles
Marquel J. Jiles, 44. Missing, last seen at 5584 Wood Duck Circle.
2 of 4  — Screen Shot 2024-10-01 at 4.42.22 PM.png
Marquel J. Jiles, 44. Missing, last seen at 5584 Wood Duck Circle.
Tammy Lynn
3 of 4  — Tammy Lynn Glenn.jpg
Tammy Lynn Glenn
Tammy Lynn Glenn, 59. Missing, last seen at a Red Roof Inn.
4 of 4  — Screen Shot 2024-10-01 at 4.43.01 PM.png
Tammy Lynn Glenn, 59. Missing, last seen at a Red Roof Inn.

One of the missing persons is Marquel J. Jiles, an African American male, age 44. Jiles is 184 pounds, he has short, dark-colored hair, has a medium build and was last seen at 5584 Wood Duck Circle.

And Tammy Lynn Glenn, a 59-year-old, Caucasian woman is also reported missing. Glenn is about 5’6, weighs 140 pounds and has blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen at a Red Roof Inn.

Public Information Officer Lt. Jerry Brewer said he spoke with the missing individual’s family members. According to their reports, the two may be romantically involved and may both be drug users.

Brewer said anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office so the two can return home safely.
Aaleah McConnell
Aaleah McConnell is a Report for America corps member and a recent North Carolina implant from Atlanta, Georgia. They report on the criminal justice system in New Hanover County and surrounding areas. Before joining WHQR, they completed a fellowship with the States Newsroom, as a General Assignment Reporter for the Georgia Recorder. Aaleah graduated from Kennesaw State University with a degree in journalism and minored in African and African-American Diaspora studies. In their free time, Aaleah loves roller-skating and enjoys long walks with their dog Kai. You can reach them at amcconnell@whqr.org.
