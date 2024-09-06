© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Biden Administration official visits Wilmington

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer
Published September 6, 2024 at 5:39 PM EDT
The president's Senior Advisor for Intergovernmental Affairs, Tom Perez (center) visited Wilmington Friday, Sept. 6. He visited Good Shepherd Center's Lakeside Reserve alongside (from left to right) City Councilmember Salette Andrews, Mayor Bill Saffo, and County Commissioners LeAnn Pierce and Rob Zapple.
Kelly Kenoyer
Biden administration official Tom Perez toured several sites in Wilmington on Friday, September 6, to hear about federal investments in housing, infrastructure, and replacing lead pipes.

Perez is Senior Advisor to the President for Intergovernmental Affairs. He came to Wilmington as part of a three-day visit to towns and cities in North Carolina. He toured several sites in Wilmington that were beneficiaries of the American Rescue Plan Act, including the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and an affordable housing development.

Perez noted the severe need for housing in the United States, a problem especially acute in the rapidly growing Cape Fear Region.

“The reality is that there is more housing being built in the United States than ever before; the equal reality is that the demand is unlike it’s ever been before because we just haven’t built enough housing over the course of the last 30 years.”

Perez met with officials from the city and county governments and commended them on their efforts to fund compassionate responses to the homeless, such as the city’s police street outreach team.

The American Rescue Plan Act gave local governments wide latitude in spending federal dollars, and according to an analysis by the Brookings Institute, 11% of the available funds went to affordable housing.

In recent years, the City of Wilmington has invested $19 million in local and federal funds to build 483 affordable housing units.
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
