Black Student Union protests UNCW's response to mandated DEI removal

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer
Published August 30, 2024 at 6:15 PM EDT
A group of about 20 students protested UNCW's DEI policy Friday, August 30.
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
A group of about 20 students protested UNCW's DEI policy Friday, August 30.

On Friday, the Black Student Union marched on the Wilmington campus to protest how UNCW has rolled out the elimination of campus Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives. The state Board of Governors voted in May to remove DEI at all state universities in the name of “institutional neutrality” — but left the details of how to do that, at least in part, up to individual schools.

About 20 students from the Black Student Union marched on campus Friday to demand that their support staff return to their full-time positions.

UNCW hasn’t yet put out its official report on how it removed DEI programs from the campus — that’s due to the state on September 1. But the University has announced significant staff reductions to a host of campus support centers for Black, Asian, Hispanic, and LGTBQ students.

Ashiya Ramsey is a political science student who joined the protest. She says the staff have already been moved from their jobs in the Upperman African American Cultural Center — a place she’s been made to feel welcome as a Black student at a predominantly White institution.

"You are taking those positions away, and we feel attacked, and we do not understand how this relates to neutral," Ramsey said.

Students marched to the offices of three different leaders on campus, including the Chancellor, and handed them an alternative policy packet that they say meets the state’s neutrality policy without cutting important programs.

In a statement, university staff said, quote, “Bringing the cultural and identity centers into Student Affairs will strengthen both areas, leading to even more opportunities to support and enhance students’ sense of belonging on our campus.”

But students and alumni have criticized the university for its lack of transparency on budget cuts and other modifications to the cultural centers.
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
