The Ocean City Jazz Festival: Leah Norman of Topsail Talk and organizer Kenneth S. Chestnut Sr.
This week, WHQR Arts Reporter Demia Avery sits down with Leah Norman, from Topsail Talk, and Kenneth S. Chestnut Sr., son of a founding father of Ocean City and, for many, the public face of the city’s famous jazz festival, which kicks off for its 14th installment this weekend, from July 5-7. They talk about the festival’s importance — and the origins of Ocean City, the place that makes it possible.
*This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a Division for the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
Listen to Demia Avery's full interview with Leah Norman and Kenneth S. Chestnut Sr.
Watch the interview here:
This is the Jazz Festival's 14th year — and the 75th anniversary of the founding of Ocean City.
From the festival's website: The Ocean City Jazz Festival is committed to presenting the gold standard of jazz by producing a showcase event that raises an appreciation of the genre of jazz, fosters economic growth, unites artists and attendees, and inspires a new generation culturally through the history of the Ocean City Beach Community.