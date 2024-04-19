Leland town council hears new budget proposal

On Thursday night, Leland Town Hall once again filled up with concerned constituents hoping to hear about the town's plans for property tax rates. But this time, the town had a new budget for them.

The latest iteration of the 2024-2025 budget features an approximately 17% percent raise on property taxes, or four more cents for every $100 in property valuation. It's a significant cut from the council's scrapped plans for a 70% raise.

But obviously, it comes with significant revisions. Previously, council member Bill McHugh told WHQR that the town hoped to avoid financing equipment in order to save residents money in the long run. Under the new proposal, the town would not be purchasing a new fire truck outright; instead, it would only have the funds to finance a "quintuple-purposed" truck.

Still, the town has preserved some key components. This latest proposal would provide for two more firefighter positions and five more police officer positions. It's not the ten-person public safety expansion that the council initially hoped for, but it's an expansion nonetheless.

The changes do not come without critics. Better Government 4 Leland, a political group which formed after the first tax hike proposal, showed up to the meeting in orange t-shirts. Last Saturday, the group staged a rally outside Town Hall, saying any property tax hike whatsoever was unacceptable. On Thursday night, several members echoed those sentiments during the public comment period.

But it's not over yet. The Leland town council will be holding a public hearing for the new budget on May 2, and are encouraging residents to voice their opinions about it online or in person.