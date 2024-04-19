© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Leland town council hears new budget proposal

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published April 19, 2024 at 7:26 PM EDT
A crowd of people, most of them middle aged, sit and watch a town council meeting.
Nikolai Mather
/
WHQR
The Leland town council reviewed a new budget proposal on Thursday night. It includes significant revisions.

After trashing a proposal for a 70% property tax hike, Leland town council decided to explore cheaper options. The new budget proposal, which they reviewed last night, only needs a 17% tax hike — but has significant revisions.

On Thursday night, Leland Town Hall once again filled up with concerned constituents hoping to hear about the town's plans for property tax rates. But this time, the town had a new budget for them.

The latest iteration of the 2024-2025 budget features an approximately 17% percent raise on property taxes, or four more cents for every $100 in property valuation. It's a significant cut from the council's scrapped plans for a 70% raise.

But obviously, it comes with significant revisions. Previously, council member Bill McHugh told WHQR that the town hoped to avoid financing equipment in order to save residents money in the long run. Under the new proposal, the town would not be purchasing a new fire truck outright; instead, it would only have the funds to finance a "quintuple-purposed" truck.

Still, the town has preserved some key components. This latest proposal would provide for two more firefighter positions and five more police officer positions. It's not the ten-person public safety expansion that the council initially hoped for, but it's an expansion nonetheless.

The changes do not come without critics. Better Government 4 Leland, a political group which formed after the first tax hike proposal, showed up to the meeting in orange t-shirts. Last Saturday, the group staged a rally outside Town Hall, saying any property tax hike whatsoever was unacceptable. On Thursday night, several members echoed those sentiments during the public comment period.

But it's not over yet. The Leland town council will be holding a public hearing for the new budget on May 2, and are encouraging residents to voice their opinions about it online or in person.
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
