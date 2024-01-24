© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JAZZ UPDATE: a piece of equipment that allows us to feed the jazz service failed on Friday. We have the new piece on order and hope it will arrive and be installed Wednesday. We are sorry for the inconvenience and hope to have the jazz back soon!

Pender County Schools passes annual budget, sees reduced student enrollment

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published January 24, 2024 at 7:15 PM EST
An exterior shot of Pender High School on a sunny morning. The building has a brown brick facade with large windows and a gray concrete roof. On the left side, there are black metal letters reading "Pender High School." On the right side of the photo, there is a large red, white and blue banner bearing the words "Pender Patriots."
Pender County Schools
/
WHQR
An exterior shot of Pender High School. The Pender County Board of Education passed a new budget last night.

During Monday's meeting, the Pender County school board passed the 2024-2025 budget. Here's a look at what all was included.

Pender County Schools adopted its new annual budget during a Monday night meeting; that's for the fiscal year starting in July. The board of education had little to say about the resolution, but according to chief financial officer Lisa Nowlin, there are still a few things parents and staff need to know.

First, the basics: the 2024-2025 budget comes to $147 million. Pender County issued a 4% raise for all classified employees (meaning bus drivers, custodians, and other staff.) The raises for certified employees — teachers and administrators — vary. Pender County also increased the retirement rate and hospitalization rate.

But the changes lie in the details. There's been much ado about Pender County Schools' growth over the years, with county officials preparing for larger and larger student populations. But according to Nowlin, the student growth rate fell a little short of this year's projections. The county's average daily membership — which is the metric they use to calculate total student population — was 10,787 this year. Their expected average daily membership was 11,468.

That's just one of the several things contributing to a $1.8 million budget reversion. Since Pender County Schools didn't use that money, they had to return it to federal and state agencies. But a lower-than-anticipated student population also means PCS might not need as much money this next year.

There's another major shift coming with this budget. Since the pandemic began, the state of North Carolina has helped secure federal money for public schools through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER fund. North Carolina has distributed about $3.6 billion to school districts through ESSER. In Pender County, that funding was used to hire nurses and guidance counselors.

But that program is ending soon. Nowlin told WHQR that Pender County Schools will be able to take advantage of the program until September 30. After it ends, they'll have to figure out other ways to pay for the resources that ESSER has funded for the last several years — or make cuts.

"We're gonna have a little bit more detailed discussions about how to sustain that moving forward," Nowlin said. "But for PCS, we were in a position where we were very strategic on how to use those dollars, because we knew they were going away […] I think that, through our zero-based budgeting plan for the upcoming year, we'll be able to find enough savings there to not require additional [tax] increases for that purpose. And I want to be very specific about that."

PCS drafted this budget under challenging circumstances.

"We started a little bit behind with the [state] budget being passed late," said Nowlin. "And you know, you're kind of in the dark with what you can do as a whole budget."

But Nowlin said that drafting school budgets without assurance from the state legislature isn't super unusual in North Carolina. To deal with it, she had to rely on past budgets and estimates to figure out what funding the district would need in the coming years. PCS officials also sought out input from every school principal during the drafting process, asking them what worked and what needed improvement.

The board of education voted 3 to 2 to pass the budget last night, which means it's now in effect. The split vote represented issues with other items on the consent agenda — not the budget itself.

Even with changes coming, Nowlin is confident that Pender County will be able to manage.

"I think we're going to be in a better place than most districts," Nowlin said.
Tags
Local Latest news
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
See stories by Nikolai Mather