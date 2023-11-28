Brunswick County election recount keeps Rich Alt in the lead for mayor of Southport

After four hours of recounting, the race for mayor of Southport has a winner — for now.

During a special meeting on Tuesday, the Brunswick County Board of Elections conducted a machine recount of all ballots for Southport's mayor. The total? 839 for current mayor Joe Pat Hatem, 841 for alderman Rich Alt.

The recount follows a series of neck-and-neck ballot tallies for Alt and Hatem. On Nov. 7, the tally put Hatem in the lead by a margin of three votes. Then, on Nov. 17, a canvass of provisional and mail-in ballots put Alt in the lead by just one vote.

Tuesday's results featured a twist. The board decided to include a previously disqualified provisional ballot in their recount. Sara Lavere, who is the Brunswick County director of elections, said that the board had made an error in registering one Southport voter. After some deliberation, the board decided to accept the ballot as legitimate. That ballot was cast for Alt.

Southport's mayoral election has been a significant race in Brunswick County. Alt chose to run against Hatem in the middle of his term as alderman. He also campaigned heavily using his Facebook page, where he expressed controversial opinions about the Southport town government.

Alt was present for the meeting all day. Hatem, who will serve as mayor of Southport until Dec. 14, did not make an appearance.

The recount started at 10 a.m. and concluded at 2 p.m. Lavere oversaw a bipartisan team, who used recount machines to take stock of 4,217 Brunswick County ballots. In addition to the votes for Alt and Hatem, the team tallied 93 for Mike Barbee and 1 write-in candidate.

The candidates can still request a recount by hand. Hatem has not yet returned WHQR's request for comment, or questions about whether he will request a recount.

Brunswick County also ran tiebreakers for two other races. In Bald Head Island, Ginnie White and Jerry Maggio tied for a council seat. David Green and Stephen S. Turner tied for Ocean Isle Beach Commissioner.

Lavere said typically, the tiebreaker is decided by lot. On Tuesday, that meant chairman Edward Lewis drew the winners' names out of very large Uncle-Sam style hat. White won Bald Head Island and Green won Ocean Isle Beach.