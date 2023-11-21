© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Holly Ridge town council condemns all Holly Plaza apartments

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published November 21, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST
Ken Bradshaw, a man in his fifties with a long gray beard and spectacles, holds a crying blonde girl in her 20s. They're standing in a busy town hall meeting room.
Nikolai Mather
/
WHQR
A Holly Plaza resident and Ken Bradshaw, a former town council candidate.

Extensive mold testing revealed that all but two units had mold in their HVAC systems. Holly Ridge Town Council voted to condemn the complex, citing estimated repair costs in excess of $1 million. The town will provide for hotel stays for displaced residents up until Jan. 1.

Note: This is a developing story, it will be updated when more information is available.

The Holly Ridge town council voted today to condemn the Holly Plaza apartment complex.

The decision concludes months of public discussion over the future of the public housing complex. Last September, residents raised concerns about mold in the apartment complex at a town council meeting.

The town ordered residents to vacate the premises at the end of October so Holly Ridge could conduct extensive mold testing. They revealed the test results at today’s meeting. All but 2 of the 44 apartment units have mold in their HVAC handlers. Town manager Heather Reynolds said that many apartments had mold growing down to the studs.

Reynolds said during the meeting that the costs of redoing each unit’s HVAC system along with mold remediation, roof improvement, and other repairs would exceed the property value.

The town voted unanimously to condemn the property. The council also voted, effective immediately, to end its contract with Holly Plaza’s property management company Pendergraph Management.

Town council member Dexter Sholar stated that the town would offer lease payouts along with a stipend for incidentals to each resident. The council also voted to allow residents to stay at the Jacksonville hotel through Jan. 1.
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
