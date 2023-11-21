Holly Ridge town council condemns all Holly Plaza apartments

Note: This is a developing story, it will be updated when more information is available.

The Holly Ridge town council voted today to condemn the Holly Plaza apartment complex.

The decision concludes months of public discussion over the future of the public housing complex. Last September, residents raised concerns about mold in the apartment complex at a town council meeting.

The town ordered residents to vacate the premises at the end of October so Holly Ridge could conduct extensive mold testing. They revealed the test results at today’s meeting. All but 2 of the 44 apartment units have mold in their HVAC handlers. Town manager Heather Reynolds said that many apartments had mold growing down to the studs.

Reynolds said during the meeting that the costs of redoing each unit’s HVAC system along with mold remediation, roof improvement, and other repairs would exceed the property value.

The town voted unanimously to condemn the property. The council also voted, effective immediately, to end its contract with Holly Plaza’s property management company Pendergraph Management.

Town council member Dexter Sholar stated that the town would offer lease payouts along with a stipend for incidentals to each resident. The council also voted to allow residents to stay at the Jacksonville hotel through Jan. 1.