© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cape Fear Votes
Nikolai Mather takes us through the most significant municipal elections in rural Cape Fear this year.

How did candidates in the greater Cape Fear regions do in the municipal elections?

WHQR | By Nikolai Mather
Published November 9, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST
The unofficial election results are in for Pender, Brunswick, Columbus and Onslow counties.
Gerry Broome/AP
/
AP
FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, a lawmaker studies a district map during a joint select committee meeting on redistricting in Raleigh, N.C. In massive victories for Republicans, the North Carolina Supreme Court on Friday, April 28, 2023, threw out a previous ruling against gerrymandered voting maps and upheld a photo voter identification law that colleagues had struck down as racially biased. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

The results are in for New Hanover County. But what about the other counties in Cape Fear? WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman gets the scoop from rural reporter Nikolai Mather.

Ben Schachtman: Alright, Nikolai, you are our rural Cape Fear reporter — how's it going?

Nikolai Mather: I'm pretty good! I'd say election night was pretty good too.

BS: So give us the highlights of election night. How did the greater Cape Fear do?

NM: Pretty well! Voter turnout hovered around 20% for the area, with the highest rate of turnout - 24% - in Pender County. Most of the candidates ran uncontested, but there were still a couple upsets on Tuesday. It seems like town council elections were the most prone to shake-ups – I saw several longtime incumbents throughout Cape Fear get voted out.

BS: Where all did you see this?

NM: Whiteville was one of them - they kept two out of three incumbents, but voted in a political newcomer named Josh Harris. He was actually the top vote getter of the night - he polled at 35%. Surf City and Holden Beach were also big ones. Both of those towns had three incumbents going up for re-election. But both towns only voted in one incumbent apiece. I actually went to election forums in Surf City and Holden Beach – the all ran on platforms of change, like improving the environment or streamlining the local political processes. It seems like it's served them well.

I think the craziest upset was Holly Ridge town council. There were three seats open this year. Three incumbents ran for re-election. And not only did they lose, but all three of them polled in the single digits. It was shocking.

BS: You've been covering a lot of Holly Ridge council meetings lately. Why do you think these incumbents polled so low?

NM: It's hard to say. I mean, the first thing I think of is the Holly Plaza mold crisis, right? All three incumbents have been struggling along with the rest of the town council to figure out how to get these tenants into safe housing. I could definitely see a situation where voters were dissatisfied with their responses and wanted some change. Especially the voters at Holly Plaza – they all showed up to the candidate forum last month, and told me on Tuesday that they were organizing rides to the polls together.

But there's also a lot of other factors at play here. There's a much bigger candidate pool this year – 9 candidates, compared to the 5 that ran in 2019. This year's turnout was also extraordinary. As of Wednesday morning, voters cast one thousand seven hundred and ninety six votes in the race for Holly Ridge town council. I don't know how many voters that translates to, but it dwarfs 2019's numbers. That year, voters cast only 415 votes for the three town council seats.

BS: It sounds like town council elections were pretty intense. But how about the mayoral races? How did they fare?

NM: The mayor's races were much more of a mixed bag. I think one of the strongest showings was out in Surf City – Teresa Batts was the incumbent, and she beat Marc Caldwell with two-thirds of the vote. Holden Beach seems a lot closer. Alan Holden has been there for years, but his challenger Mike Chelmly came pretty close. That was a 34 vote split. The closest race in the region was definitely Southport. We're still waiting for the official results, but as of Wednesday night, it looks like the incumbent has just three more votes than his challenger. That's Joe Pat Hatem versus Rich Alt.

BS: Three votes! That's crazy. Okay, any other major takeaways?

Well, we're operating on unofficial results right now. Most places won't finish counting mail-in ballots until sometime next week – I think Nov. 17th for Southport, for those interested in the mayoral race. But when we get the official results, y'all will be the first to know.

BS: Alright, Nikolai, thanks so much for your reporting.

NM: Yeah! Thank you.
Tags
Local Municipal ElectionsLatest news
Nikolai Mather
Nikolai Mather is a Report for America corps member from Pittsboro, North Carolina. He covers rural communities in Pender County, Brunswick County and Columbus County. He graduated from UNC Charlotte with degrees in genocide studies and political science. Prior to his work with WHQR, he covered religion in Athens, Georgia and local politics in Charlotte, North Carolina. In his spare time, he likes working on cars and playing the harmonica. You can reach him at nmather@whqr.org.
See stories by Nikolai Mather