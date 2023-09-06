New policy requires Brunswick County teachers to report pronoun changes, name changes

On Tuesday, the Brunswick County Board of Education unanimously passed a measure requiring school personnel to notify parents when their child asks to use a different name or pronoun.

The measure was part of a policy overhaul required by the North Carolina General Assembly. Last month, the state legislature overrode Governor Roy Cooper's veto of Senate Bill 49, also known as the Parents' Bill of Rights. The law gives parents a broader say over what their children learn and how their children behave in school.

Proponents of the bill say that these laws give parents more agency over their children. But Woody Goff, the new executive director of the LGBTQ Center for the Cape Fear Coast, said that the new policy infringes on children's privacy.

"We're asking teachers to potentially out trans students if they use different pronouns at school, if they go by a different name," Goff said. "We're taking a relationship that should be one of safety, and we're really tearing that apart."

In the United States, trans youth face higher rates of abuse and neglect from their families. Critics worry that mandatory reporting laws can expose children to further abuse from their families.

"It's no secret that for trans and queer youth, suicidal ideation is very prevalent. And so putting them in a situation where they're now unsafe or unsure of their safety – mentally, that's really harmful for them," said Goff. "And could end up being physically harmful for them, depending on, you know, where their parents and family fall on accepting them."

The law also codifies parental rights to review and object to instructional material in schools like textbooks and chapter books. According to Senate Bill 49, principals now have a 10-day deadline to respond to parents' requests for review. There are also tighter requirements on how to respond to parental objections.

School districts across North Carolina are beginning to update their policies in accordance with the new law. Brunswick County is the first school board in the Cape Fear region to do so. New Hanover County Schools acknowledged the policy change during its meeting on Tuesday night, and said officials would be implementing updates soon.

Editor's note: Brunswick County Schools acknowledged WHQR's requests for comment, but has not yet responded. This article will be updated with a response when it is available.