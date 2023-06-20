City Council to vote on funding for pedestrian and cyclist path

The project would create multi-use pathways along Hooker Road and Hinton Avenue, and improve the intersection at Wrightsville Avenue and Greenville Avenue.

The goal is to connect the neighborhoods near the university to existing trails, in an effort to build out the city’s walking and biking network.

Mayor Bill Saffo said this project should have been done years ago. But the city is battling with some residents who don’t want to sell portions of their land.

“We have lost a lot of connectivity in this community because people have said, ‘No we don't want it’,” he said. “The traffic is not gonna get any easier and getting around by bike or walking is gonna be much better.”

Most of the pathway is within existing city property–but 2% of the land needed is currently owned by residents. The city plans to pay the owners the appraised value for the land.

The rest comes from permanent utility and drainage easements, and temporary construction easements.

Councilmember Charlie Rivenbark said while he supports the project, he doesn't like opposing what residents want.

“We’re the bad guy out there trying to do this thing and I don't like that,” he said.

The project has so far been funded by a federal grant through the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The grant requires a 20% match in local funding.

But the project is still short $1.2 million.

Wilmington City Council will decide tonight if staff can go to the WMPO to ask for $960,000 more from the federal grant. The city will pay for the remaining $240,000.

If council votes in favor, city staff plan to finish the pathway by October 2024.