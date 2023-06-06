LGC approves Wilmington's purchase of Thermo Fisher building

State Treasurer Dale Folwell, the sole dissenting vote, said he was concerned about the high price tag of the building and the viability of the commercial real estate market.

“I’m still very uncomfortable with the price," he said.

Folwell was also uncomfortable with City Councilman Charlie Rivenbark voting on the proposal. He noted Rivenbark’s involvement with Cape Fear Commercial, which is the real estate representative selling the building.

City Manager Tony Caudle said the city’s legal team discussed that with Rivenbark, and he does not have a financial interest in the purchase.

Folwell’s opposition drew the ire of councilman Luke Waddell, who suggested in a press release that Folwell is unfairly targeting the Cape Fear Region.

Folwell has been critical of several local county projects, including Project Grace and the Government Center redevelopment, where the county proposed a 'lease to own' financing plan that would have enriched developers at the public's expense. The Government Center eventually moved forward with a different, less costly financing plan, and Project Grace appears to be following suit.

The city will not increase taxes to fund the deal. Instead, they plan to shift more of the city’s yearly tax revenue towards paying off the debt — about $2.5 million yearly.

City staff initially brought the proposal to the LGC at their May 2 meeting. During that presentation, staff said they hope to make $19 million towards offsetting the cost of the purchase by selling existing property — but that will depend on the market.

City manager Tony Caudle said using open or sealed bid processes for those sales will depend on each property—but that open bids are generally more productive.

He also said the city received one inquiry on the potential purchase of the former United Bank Building on 3rd Street from a member of the private sector.

The city hopes to close on the property in mid-July, according to a press release.

