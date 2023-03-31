© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local PFAS lawsuit against EPA dismissed

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer
Published March 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT
Today, federal judge Richard Myers ruled in favor of the Environmental Protection Agency’s motion to dismiss Cape Fear River Watch, Clean Cape Fear, and other environmental groups’ lawsuit.

According to a press release, the groups wanted the EPA to conduct human epidemiological studies on Cape Fear residents who were exposed to PFAS over several decades. They also wanted the EPA to test combinations of PFAS chemicals to see if mixing them worsens their health impacts.

The EPA said it had agreed to the petition because it was testing the health effects of individual PFAS, but the nonprofits argued that wasn’t sufficient to determine the impacts for Cape Fear residents.

Myers wrote that the EPA had already granted the nonprofits’ petition, in agreeing to test individual PFAS. He added that the court lacks jurisdiction to review that grant, and so he granted the EPA’s motion to dismiss the case.

A spokesperson for Clean Cape Fear says that this dismissal sets a “dangerous precedent for future EPA administrators to publicly grant citizens to petition for mandated testing for toxic substances.”

The groups are considering an appeal to Myers’ decision.

Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer
