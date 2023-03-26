© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
New Hanover Commissioner Deb Hays passes away

WHQR
Published March 26, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT
Deb Hays 1958-2023.png

Hays was elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2020 having previously served on and chaired the City of Wilmington's planning commission. She passed away unexpectedly on Saturday.

New Hanover County confirmed Hays passing on Sunday, expressing the sadness and shock shared by Hays' friends, family, and colleagues.

"New Hanover County extends its heartfelt condolences to Commissioner Hays’ family as they grieve their loss. In her honor, the New Hanover County flag on all buildings will be lowered Monday through the period of mourning and celebration of her life," wrote in a statement on Sunday morning.

In a statement, Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Rivenbark spoke highly of his fellow board member.

“This is a shock for all of us and is a tremendous loss for this board and all of New Hanover County. Deb was a long-time community advocate, a dedicated public servant, a friend and colleague, and — above all — a loving and proud mother and grandmother. She devoted her life to serving and helping others and cared deeply about this community. She will be greatly missed, and our prayers go to her family and friends during this difficult time," Rivenbark said.

The county said Hays was "a Realtor with Intracoastal Realty, a civic leader, and actively involved in numerous local, state, and national committees." She also chaired the executive committee of Wilmington Downtown, Inc.,

According to the county, Hays likely suffered from a massive heart attack.

The executive committee of the New Hanover County GOP will appoint a replacement to serve the rest of Hays' term, which expires in 2024.

