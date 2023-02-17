© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Pender County Board of Education pulls over 40 books for internal review

Published February 17, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST
Screen Shot 2023-02-16 at 2.40.07 PM.png

At the February 14 meeting, Pender County School Board members heard from residents speaking both in favor and in opposition of banning books.

The district’s administration has pulled 41 books from the schools’ libraries while they go through an internal review by their book review committee. This action was self-initiated by the school board.

A report on the results of the review will be delivered to the board next month. Most of the novels on the list allegedly contain sexual or violent content — leading to the board calling for them to be banned.

