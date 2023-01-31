New Hanover County offering free tax services for residents

Beginning February 1, residents can receive free tax preparation and filing by trained, IRS-certified volunteers through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and AARP Tax Aide programs. These programs will be available at no-cost through the tax deadline date of April 18 for all New Hanover County residents, regardless of age. Some days and locations require appointments while others are first-come, first-served.

Tax preparation is available at the following locations:

Senior Resource Center: 2222 S. College Road, Wilmington



Days of operation:

Monday and Wednesday (9 a.m.-3 p.m.): In-person tax preparation and no appointments are needed (first-come, first-served). Please pick-up tax packet in advance to prepare documents. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday (9-11 a.m.): Drop off tax preparation offered (no face-to-face on these days), and appointments are required. Please pick-up tax packet in advance to prepare documents.

To register for an appointment or for questions about the services at this location, call 910-798-6416, or make your appointment online at SRC.NHCgov.com.

NHC Downtown Library, 3rd Floor: 201 Chestnut Street, Wilmington



Days of operation: Monday-Friday: In-person tax preparation by appointment only.

Appointment times available: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

To register for an appointment at this location, call 910-798-7341.

Carolina Beach Site: 300 Cape Fear Blvd, Carolina Beach

