New Hanover County offering free tax services for residents

Published January 31, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST
Got taxes? Of course you do. New Hanover County is offering help filing your 2022 returns.

Beginning February 1, residents can receive free tax preparation and filing by trained, IRS-certified volunteers through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and AARP Tax Aide programs. These programs will be available at no-cost through the tax deadline date of April 18 for all New Hanover County residents, regardless of age. Some days and locations require appointments while others are first-come, first-served.

Tax preparation is available at the following locations:

Senior Resource Center: 2222 S. College Road, Wilmington

  • Days of operation:
    1. Monday and Wednesday (9 a.m.-3 p.m.): In-person tax preparation and no appointments are needed (first-come, first-served). Please pick-up tax packet in advance to prepare documents.
    2. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday (9-11 a.m.): Drop off tax preparation offered (no face-to-face on these days), and appointments are required. Please pick-up tax packet in advance to prepare documents.
  • To register for an appointment or for questions about the services at this location, call 910-798-6416, or make your appointment online at SRC.NHCgov.com.

NHC Downtown Library, 3rd Floor: 201 Chestnut Street, Wilmington

  • Days of operation: Monday-Friday: In-person tax preparation by appointment only.
  • Appointment times available: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • To register for an appointment at this location, call 910-798-7341.

Carolina Beach Site: 300 Cape Fear Blvd, Carolina Beach

  • Days and hours of operation: Monday-Friday, noon-4 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
  • In-person tax preparation. Appointments are not required. First-come, first served.
  • For additional information about this location, call 910-380-1220.
Local