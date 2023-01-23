Health Director David Howard heads to Brunswick County, New Hanover names interim

David Howard starts his job today as Brunswick County’s newest Health Services Department director.

Howard has nearly 22 years of experience in the health field in the Cape Fear Region and across North Carolina, most recently as the public health director for New Hanover County.

Howard had been an assistant health director for New Hanover, and took the leadership position when former director Philip Tarte was fired after a year and a half of failures his supervisors at various times called “colossal,” “egregious,” and “reprehensible.”

As director for Brunswick County, Howard will oversee the Public Health, Environmental Health, and WIC/Nutrition Services operations.

He takes the helm of the department following the retirement of previous director Cris Harrelson in November 2022. Howard’s salary at New Hanover County was over $141,000; his salary at Brunswick County is $133,000.

Jon Campbell was selected to serve as Interim Health Director for New Hanover County. Campbell is a certified physician assistant and has served as Health and Human Services' Pandemic Operations Manager since December 20-21, and will continue to lead that operation as part of this new role.

