UNCW Board of Trustees votes to increase tuition, in-state undergrads spared cost hike

Some of the board members asked Hannah-Valentina Horowitz, president of the Student Government Association at UNCW, why some student body representatives voted against supporting tuition increases despite the detailed financial analysis used to support it.

“So you're saying, just that headline is enough to scare them off that maybe a little more research would have been a different scenario," asked one board member.

Another asked, "the 18 [SGA members] opposed it, do you think were not well schooled?"

"Yes," was Horowitz's answer.

The board voted unanimously to increase tuition by 5.5% for the upcoming school year, with undergraduate in-state students seeing no rise in costs.

For a more detailed breakdown, check back on Monday, December 19th.