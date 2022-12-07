NHC school board postpones calendar decision again

One option would break the state’s school calendar law by starting the first semester earlier to align with community college schedules.

However, board members said they’ve received a lot of calls supporting this option, partly because of high school students who take community college classes.

Board member Josie Barnhart said the board should take this issue to the general assembly and make a case to the legislature for a change.

“We can change the law [to] be in compliance with the law, which is what we swore in our oaths to do here tonight," she said.

One of the issues with this option is the difference in length between the two semesters.

If it were allowed by law, the earlier calendar option would start on August 21 and have a 9 school day difference between the length of the two semesters. The other calendar option , which would be legal, starts on August 28 and has a 3 day difference.

According to Board member Stephanie Kraybill, the earlier start date option is also non-compliant because it only allows 38 consecutive days off for teachers, instead of the required 42.

Board members decided to postpone deciding on a calendar in hopes of getting more input.

The final deadline for the calendar is April 1.