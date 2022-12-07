© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
NHC school board postpones calendar decision again

WHQR | By Grace Vitaglione
Published December 7, 2022 at 7:13 PM EST
The NHCSB postponed deciding between two calendar options, one of which would break the state's school calendar law.

The New Hanover County School Board postponed deciding between two school calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year at their meeting on Tuesday.

One option would break the state’s school calendar law by starting the first semester earlier to align with community college schedules.

However, board members said they’ve received a lot of calls supporting this option, partly because of high school students who take community college classes.

Board member Josie Barnhart said the board should take this issue to the general assembly and make a case to the legislature for a change.

“We can change the law [to] be in compliance with the law, which is what we swore in our oaths to do here tonight," she said.

One of the issues with this option is the difference in length between the two semesters.

If it were allowed by law, the earlier calendar option would start on August 21 and have a 9 school day difference between the length of the two semesters. The other calendar option, which would be legal, starts on August 28 and has a 3 day difference.

According to Board member Stephanie Kraybill, the earlier start date option is also non-compliant because it only allows 38 consecutive days off for teachers, instead of the required 42.

Board members decided to postpone deciding on a calendar in hopes of getting more input.

The final deadline for the calendar is April 1.

Grace Vitaglione
Grace is a multimedia journalist recently graduated from American University. She's attracted to issues of inequity and her reporting has spanned racial disparities in healthcare, immigration detention and college culture. In the past, she's investigated ICE detainee deaths at the Investigative Reporting Workshop, worked on an award-winning investigative podcast, and produced student-led video stories.
