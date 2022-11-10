Incumbents Evan Folds and Frank Meares win another term on Soil and Water Board

These preliminary results mean incumbents Folds and Meares will continue serving on the board. Challenger Lance Capps did not secure a spot on the board.

Folds pulled 36% of the vote and Meares pulled 35% to secure the top two spots, while Capps pulled 26%.

Meares said he was happy with the high amount of voter turnout for his race.

“I'm happy that right now we have so many people voting," said Meares. "That means that people are actually taking interest in a bottom of the ballot item that they don't really know all the time unless they do the research, especially how important issues we take on [are].”

Going into another term, Meares said working on a bill to more strictly deal with Chemours and moving forward on issues like hydraulic soils will be his main priorities.

These results will be finalized Friday, November 18.