New Hanover County voters on why they came out to the polls

Many voters at the polls today said they feel strongly about their civic duty, and making their voices heard.

Catherine Pittman said she had one reason for voting in particular.

“To get the Republican Party back in power," she said. "I just think that overall the economy and gas prices and just everything that's happened in the last few years has been really bad.”

Brian Terlep said a significant race for him is school board.

“I think this year in particular, our school board candidates are going to be particularly important. I have a son that's school age and a newborn daughter, so that's probably the big one," he said.

Pendleton Bell said bettering the school system is a big issue for her as well.

Many voters said the tradition of voting on election day is important to them - and that it’s more exciting than early or mail-in voting.

Polls close today at 7:30pm, and if you’re in line at 7:30, you’re still eligible to vote. Be sure to check your voter registration for the polling location where you must go to vote today.

And just a reminder, even if news outlets call a race or candidates concede or declare victory, local election results aren’t official until Friday, November 18. State level races are finalized on November 29.