Election 2022: Incumbent Zapple, former Carolina Beach Mayor Pierce win NHC commissioner race

Incumbent Democrat Rob Zapple is keeping his seat on New Hanover County Commission — he won second place with just under 26% of the vote.

But the top vote-getter in the race was LeAnn Pierce: a moderate conservative from Carolina Beach, where she served as councilmember and mayor. Both candidates ran on their experience, clear understanding of the issues, and fiscal responsibility. At her celebration on election night, she expressed gratitude for the voters.

“So, top of mind, I'm really interested in making sure that New Hanover County citizens understand that they can trust their elected officials and, you know, I want to go out to the northern part of the county and talk to folks and make sure they understand that we're here to listen to their concerns," she said.

The northern end of the county is set to see major development in the coming years, so that outreach could go a long way to smooth things over and keep the community engaged.

The other two candidates were Tom Toby (R), a former firefighter and populist who opposed dense development, and Travis Robinson (D), a former law enforcement officer who supported public transportation.

Pierce will replace current Chair Julia Olson-Boseman on the commission, maintaining a 3-2 Republican majority. Olson-Boseman switch parties earlier this year in the midst of a spate of controversies, so Pierce’s seat will create a more clear Republican majority after the chair steps down.