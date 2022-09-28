New Hanover County holding a series of information sessions on proposed 1/4-cent transportation sales tax

New Hanover County is asking residents to learn more about the proposed quarter-cent sales tax which will appear on the 2022 ballot.

The tax would mean an additional 25 cents on a $100 purchase — although items like medication, groceries, and gas would be exempt.

If approved, the tax would generate an estimated $14 million annually for transportation projects, with large portions going to WAVE transit and bike and pedestrian pathways, as well as to the proposed rail-realignment project.

The county is holding a series of public information sessions:

Senior Resource Center Ice Cream Social



When: Thursday, September 29, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Senior Resource Center, 2222 College Road

What: Enjoy free ice cream, share feedback with the Senior Resource Center about the programs and activities offered, and learn about the quarter-cent transportation sales tax. Registration is not required.

Pine Valley Library Storytime



When: Wednesday, October 5, 10-10:30 a.m.

Where: Pine Valley Library, 3802 South College Road

What: Families with kids 6 and under will enjoy a transportation-themed Storytime outside with Mr. Scooter, including books, music and activities, and learn about the proposed quarter-cent transportation sales tax. A Wave Transit trolley or van will also be in the parking lot for families to visit. Registration opens September 28 and can be found here.

Wave Transit Fall Festival



When: Friday, October 14, 9 am-3 pm

Where: Forden Station, 505 Cando Street

What: Attendees can drop in any time during the event and enjoy kids’ activities, a farmer’s market, community resources, learn about the proposed quarter-cent transportation sales tax, and purchase lunch from CheezBoss food truck.

Northeast Library Storytime



When: Thursday, October 20, 10:15-10:40 a.m.

Where: Northeast Library, 1241 Military Cutoff Road

What: Families will enjoy a transportation-themed Storytime with books, music and activities, and also learn about the proposed quarter-cent transportation sales tax. A Wave Transit trolley or van will also be in the parking lot for families to visit. Registration is not required. Learn more about Storytime here.

Northside Food Co-op Community Dinner

