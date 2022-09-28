New Hanover County holding a series of information sessions on proposed 1/4-cent transportation sales tax
When New Hanover County voters head to the polls in November, they'll see a 1/4-cent sales tax on their ballots. The county is hoping to educate people on what the tax would mean for the region's transportation projects before they vote.
New Hanover County is asking residents to learn more about the proposed quarter-cent sales tax which will appear on the 2022 ballot.
The tax would mean an additional 25 cents on a $100 purchase — although items like medication, groceries, and gas would be exempt.
If approved, the tax would generate an estimated $14 million annually for transportation projects, with large portions going to WAVE transit and bike and pedestrian pathways, as well as to the proposed rail-realignment project.
The county is holding a series of public information sessions:
Senior Resource Center Ice Cream Social
- When: Thursday, September 29, 1-3 p.m.
- Where: Senior Resource Center, 2222 College Road
- What: Enjoy free ice cream, share feedback with the Senior Resource Center about the programs and activities offered, and learn about the quarter-cent transportation sales tax. Registration is not required.
Pine Valley Library Storytime
- When: Wednesday, October 5, 10-10:30 a.m.
- Where: Pine Valley Library, 3802 South College Road
- What: Families with kids 6 and under will enjoy a transportation-themed Storytime outside with Mr. Scooter, including books, music and activities, and learn about the proposed quarter-cent transportation sales tax. A Wave Transit trolley or van will also be in the parking lot for families to visit. Registration opens September 28 and can be found here.
Wave Transit Fall Festival
- When: Friday, October 14, 9 am-3 pm
- Where: Forden Station, 505 Cando Street
- What: Attendees can drop in any time during the event and enjoy kids’ activities, a farmer’s market, community resources, learn about the proposed quarter-cent transportation sales tax, and purchase lunch from CheezBoss food truck.
Northeast Library Storytime
- When: Thursday, October 20, 10:15-10:40 a.m.
- Where: Northeast Library, 1241 Military Cutoff Road
- What: Families will enjoy a transportation-themed Storytime with books, music and activities, and also learn about the proposed quarter-cent transportation sales tax. A Wave Transit trolley or van will also be in the parking lot for families to visit. Registration is not required. Learn more about Storytime here.
Northside Food Co-op Community Dinner
- When: Thursday, October 20, 6-8 p.m.
- Where: 1019 Princess Street
- What: Attendees can attend and enjoy the fellowship of the Co-op’s community dinner and learn about the proposed quarter-cent transportation sales tax. Registration is not required, but donations and volunteers (sign up here) are welcome. Call 910-260-4464 for more information about the community dinners or to help.