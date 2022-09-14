CFCC helps former Tru Colors employees with job training

On Friday, CFCC staff worked with Tru Colors employees to review resume writing and interview skills and inform them about educational and training opportunities available at CFCC.

On Monday, September 12, Mount Calvary Center, the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board, and local hiring managers visited Tru Colors to meet potential employees and discuss options for financial assistance for job training.

Khalilah Olokunola (a.k.a. KO), the former chief people officer at Tru Colors, is assisting Tru Colors' employees in their transition.

"This is an opportunity to connect in a safe space and spark conversations that may direct employees toward a new path. Education and opportunity are great equalizers, and support and wrap-around services are key. You can't be a professional success when faced with overwhelming personal challenges. I appreciate the outpouring of support from the community, and I am hopeful the scaffolding we've put in place here and the work we've done at Tru Colors will help these individuals as they move forward," she said.

Employers or community members interested in assisting with this effort should contact Erin Easton, Workforce Training Coordinator at CFCC, at 910-362-7883 or eeaston@cfcc.edu.

