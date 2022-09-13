Temporary rental assistance extended for lower-income NHC households affected by COVID-19

The program began last year to address the large number of renters in Wilmington who spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs, according to New Hanover County.

To be eligible, households must earn between 60-80% of the Area Median Income as defined by Housing and Urban Development and have experienced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants cannot have received COVID-19-related emergency relief funding previously, and the maximum rent amounts eligible for assistance are $1,400 for a one-bedroom, $1,700 for a two-bedroom, and $2,300 for a three-bedroom dwelling.

This is a lower income range and larger monthly amount than last year, according to Rachel LaCoe, manager of the county’s new Workforce Housing team.

“We hope this updated stipend amount will bridge that gap even more and help provide greater access to stable and affordable housing,” LaCoe said in a county’s press release.

According to NHC, up to 90 households can be assisted through this program.