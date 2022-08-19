Coast Guard contractor wraps Wilmington bulkhead work, temporary Riverwalk modifications up next

Fences are down and construction crews have departed the stretch of riverfront between Market and Princess streets. According to the city, the contractor working for the United States Coast Guard has “wrapped up and demobilized.”

Some residents expressed concern that the contractor left the area with no railings at the river’s edge, but the city said it is “coordinating with the USCG to install some temporary site modifications to ensure safety and mobility in the near term. This includes planters, signage, and other measures.”

The city’s long-term plan for the area will connect it to the existing Riverwalk with a broad walkway, greenery, and a fountain near the northwestern corner of the Alton Lennon federal courthouse, where a separate construction project is still underway.

Below: Animated rendering of the city’s conceptual plan for the area.