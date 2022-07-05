This week on The Newsroom: Fran Weller gets her own day, Rachel Keith hunts for a missing $10 million study
On the next episode of the Newsroom, WECT Anchor Fran Weller joins us to talk about her 40 years in the news business. Don’t worry, she’s not retiring, but she does have plenty of insight into our region — and the people who cover it. Then, WHQR’s own Rachel Keith sits down with us to discuss her latest reporting, looking into a $10 million study on violence prevention in New Hanover County that seems to have gone missing.
Catch the next episode of The Newsroom Friday at noon or Sunday at 1 p.m. — or find it as a podcast, pretty much everywhere you can find podcasts.