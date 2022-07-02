After forming overnight, Tropical Storm Colin will impact the Wilmington area

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Tropic Storm Colin developed from a tropical depression in the early morning hours of Saturday off the coast of South Carolina. The storm is expected to move northeast along or just inland of the coast and exit the area Saturday evening.

Throughout Saturday night, NWS expects hazardous marine conditions with rough seas and rip currents along the southeastern North Carolina Coast. The area will also see a threat of wind speeds from 39 to 57 mph; as of Saturday morning, NWS is predicting peak wind speeds along the coast, including Wilmington, at 46 mph. Gusts are expected to be powerful enough to break tree limbs, blow around unsecured material, and knock out power.

Heavy rain and possible flooding are also expected and flash flooding in coastal areas is possible. “Vulnerable locations that may flood include underpasses, low-lying spots along roadways, and poor drainage areas,” according to NWS. As in all storm situations, officials advise against attempting to drive through flooded areas — it only takes a foot of moving water to push a small car, and 18 inches to two feet can push an SUV.

Below: Saturday morning NWS briefing for Tropical Storm Colin