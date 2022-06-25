© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local

WOW rallies for abortion rights after Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade

WHQR | By Kelly Kenoyer
Published June 25, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT
Protesters.jpg
Kelly Kenoyer
/
WHQR
Charisse Wood, left, stands with a fellow demonstrator to protest the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Wilmington progressives rallied Friday evening after Roe V. Wade was overturned — and called for Democrats to get out and vote.

More than 150 people showed up to a rally put on by Women Organizing for Wilmington Friday evening to vent their anger and organize in the name of abortion rights.

Former New Hanover County Commission candidate Leslie Cohen said it’s voters keeping democrats in power that will stop the legislature from ending reproductive rights in January.

"Abortion is not the end. It's just the beginning," she said. "They're coming for contraception. They're coming for gay marriage. They're coming into your bedroom. That's the plan."

Representative Deb Butler agreed, and asked attendees to join voter organizations and rally around Democratic candidates.

“Tim Moore, Speaker of the House, said just today, emboldened and almost giddy, 'we're gonna get to abortion in January,'" she told a crowd that booed when the Republican's name was mentioned. "He believes that the Democrats will sit this one out, they'll be too demoralized, they won't have the energy. And he will have a Republican supermajority to do with what he wants. Absolutely not!”

But while the speakers at the podium were focused on voting and donating to Democrats as the protection for abortion rights, some attendees on the outskirts disagreed, like Charisse Wood.

“Voting won’t change this. The only way we change this is by forcing people to see that these are our rights and we will get them. And unfortunately, our Supreme Justices' Court is not voted on by us, and we don’t really have a choice in that," she said. "And whilst in the last two months we understood that Roe v. Wade could have been overturned, our senators and our governors did nothing to help codify Roe v. Wade.”

After two hours of speeches, stragglers from the rally marched towards Front street, chanting "f*** the Supreme Court."

Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
