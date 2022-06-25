WOW rallies for abortion rights after Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade

More than 150 people showed up to a rally put on by Women Organizing for Wilmington Friday evening to vent their anger and organize in the name of abortion rights.

Former New Hanover County Commission candidate Leslie Cohen said it’s voters keeping democrats in power that will stop the legislature from ending reproductive rights in January.

"Abortion is not the end. It's just the beginning," she said. "They're coming for contraception. They're coming for gay marriage. They're coming into your bedroom. That's the plan."

At the women organizing for Wilmington rally in support of abortion rights. Lots of energy aimed at electing dems and anger at SCOTUS and republicans pic.twitter.com/pa4nCqBGFu — Bisexual Reporter Kelly Kenoyer🏳️‍🌈 (@Kelly_Kenoyer) June 24, 2022

Representative Deb Butler agreed, and asked attendees to join voter organizations and rally around Democratic candidates.

“Tim Moore, Speaker of the House, said just today, emboldened and almost giddy, 'we're gonna get to abortion in January,'" she told a crowd that booed when the Republican's name was mentioned. "He believes that the Democrats will sit this one out, they'll be too demoralized, they won't have the energy. And he will have a Republican supermajority to do with what he wants. Absolutely not!”

But while the speakers at the podium were focused on voting and donating to Democrats as the protection for abortion rights, some attendees on the outskirts disagreed, like Charisse Wood.

“Voting won’t change this. The only way we change this is by forcing people to see that these are our rights and we will get them. And unfortunately, our Supreme Justices' Court is not voted on by us, and we don’t really have a choice in that," she said. "And whilst in the last two months we understood that Roe v. Wade could have been overturned, our senators and our governors did nothing to help codify Roe v. Wade.”

After two hours of speeches, stragglers from the rally marched towards Front street, chanting "f*** the Supreme Court."