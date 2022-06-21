This week on The Newsroom: LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast, New Hanover’s looming landfill crisis

We'll sit down with Caroline Morin, director of the LGTBQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast, to talk about her work, being queer in the coastal south, respectability politics, and the commercialization of Pride.

And we'll talk to Evan Folds, with the New Hanover Soil & Water Conservation District. We'll get into our county’s looming landfill crisis, innovative ways to solve it, and other outside the box ideas.

