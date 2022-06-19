Coming up this week in local government: Wilmington, NHC Commissioners, and Board of Ed

New Hanover County

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 20, at the New Hanover County Historic Courthouse, 24 North Third St., Room 301. You can find the full agenda here . Watch the meeting online at the county’s YouTube page .

Agenda items:

The latest on the $26 billion opioid settlement, including how much money will be coming to North Carolina and New Hanover County, how and when that money will be distributed, and how the county plans to use it.

Tweaks to the county’s Memorandum of Understanding with Zimmer Development Corporation. The county is adjusting the financials for the project ahead of a review from the Local Government Commission, part of the state Treasurer’s office. More about that here .

. A presentation on the county’s new Workforce Housing Services Program – a $3 million annual program that replaced an early plan for a $50 million housing bond. Staff will discuss the criteria and priorities for the program. Find some backstory on that, here .

. A $1.65 million loan to the Wilmington Housing Authority, which is facing a fiscal cliff as it tries to remediate mold in most of its neighborhoods while housing displaced residents in hotels and apartments.

A no-wake zone in Bradley Creek.



City of Wilmington

Wilmington City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, at City Hall. You can find the full agenda here . Watch the meeting remotely on the City’s GovStream YouTube page .

Agenda items:

Close to $1.9 million in affordable housing gap financing for a senior housing project on Middle Sound Loop Road.

Second reading of the city’s budget .

. As part of the budget process, the city is increasing fees across the board – including for parking. Free parking is also getting the axe — the city will no longer offer the first 90 minutes in its parking deck. RIP.

Board of Education

The New Hanover County Board of Education will hold its June Interim Meeting on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, beginning at 5 PM at the New Hanover County Board of Education Center, 1805 South 13th Street. You can find the full agenda here. Watch the meeting on remotely on the NHCS YouTube page .

Agenda items:

-Continued discussion about the district budget. With less than due weeks left before the start of the fiscal year on July 1, board members are still struggling with the cold equation of budgeting: the board’s desire to raise the minimum wage and provide a 1% annual step increase means that hundreds of positions will have to be cut. More on that here .

-