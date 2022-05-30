NHC school board incumbent Nelson Beaulieu says he will request recount

Democratic incumbent Nelson Beaulieu tells WHQR he will request a recount, saying it was a tough call but he felt he had "worked too hard to not make sure" of the outcome in a race that is just two votes apart.

On the evening of election night, Beaulieu held just a three-vote lead over newcomer Jennah Bosch in the Democratic primary for the New Hanover County Board of Education. The two are running for the last of four positions in the primary behind newcomers Veronica McLaurin-Brown and Dorian Cromartie, and incumbent Judy Justice. Only one candidate won’t move forward to the general election.

On Thursday, the Board of Election approved over a hundred additional absentee and provisional ballots, and the new vote totals flipped the last place positions — with Bosch ahead of Beaulieu, again by just three votes. Then, during Friday's canvass, one additional ballot was approved, narrowing Bosch’s lead to two votes.

Bosch said she was optimistic about continuing to the general election and proud of her campaign, which focused on mental health. But, Bosch did acknowledge how close the race was, saying Beaulieu "absolutely" should request a recount.

An official recount request would be due by Tuesday at 5 p.m. A full recount could be completed in one day, according to New Hanover County Board of Elections Director Rae Hunter-Havens.