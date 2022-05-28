© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CFCC President Jim Morton's contract extended to 2027

WHQR
Published May 28, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT
CFCC Jim Morton and Board of Trustees.png
Bethanie Simms
/
WHQR
CFCC President Jim Morton facing Board of Trustee members.

Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton’s contract has been extended to May of 2027. The college’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the contract extension at their meeting Thursday.

The board went into closed session to review Morton’s annual evaluation, which remains confidential under state personnel law. However, the board did say the evaluation was “very favorable.”

Morton touted a number of successes for the college, including a strong financial showing despite the pandemic.

The Board’s support for Morton has been more or less unwavering since he was hired in 2018 — despite a string of controversies including questions about his qualifications, allegations of a toxic workplace, and concerns about transparency. His current salary is nearly $286,000 annually.

