Local non-profits could see a decrease in funds due to increased applicants and funding requests

WHQR | By Ashley Brown
Published May 20, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT
County Commissioners.png
New Hanover County Commissioners at its Monday morning meeting.

This week, New Hanover County Commissioners were presented with the county’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2023. Some commissioners noted certain non-profits were receiving less funding compared to previous years

Commissioners questioned how the committee overseeing non-profit funding determined the amounts given to each non-profit for fiscal year 2023.

The committee received forty-three applicant requests, totaling $1.6 million dollars – that’s more applicants, and more requested funding, than last year.

The committee stated they received less funding for this year, but according to county manager Chris Coudriet, they received $950,000 dollars – the same as last year.

County Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said it’s not fair to decrease the funding of nonprofits that are doing good work in the community just because more applicants were received.

“Why not limit things to those that were already getting funding if they were doing a great job as opposed to diluting what they were used to getting from the county," he said.

The committee followed a rubric to score the non-profits on a scale of 1-4. The scores were sent back to county staff who then placed each non-profit in three tiers. Each tier has a cap percentage on the funding being asked.

The budget also recommends commissioners fund an additional 1.2 million dollars on top of the $950,000 to meet the needs of the community through the growing nonprofits.

Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is from from Houston, TX. She holds a BA in Mass Communication from Sam Houston State University and an MA in Professional Communication and Digital Media from Texas Southern University. Her love of news, radio, and entertainment led her to the field of journalism. As a creative person, she loves the journalistic challenge of putting stories together. And as a future news reporter, she hopes to tell stories that reach and affect people. In her spare time, she enjoys music, reading, journaling, spending time with friends and family, and trying out new brunch places to eat.
