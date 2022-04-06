© 2022 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local

Wilmington City Council approves a $1.3 million compensation plan, city employees receive a raise

WHQR | By Ashley Brown
Published April 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT
city_hall_sign.jpg
Vince Winkel
/
WHQR
Wilmington's City Hall.

At its Tuesday night meeting, Wilmington City Council passed an ordinance approving $1.3 million to give city employees a raise. The compensation addresses turnover and retention challenges.

The city began conducting a market study in August of 2021 to look at how competitive the city is compared to surrounding communities. The study showed that, across the board, the City of Wilmington employees are underpaid.

Fearing the loss of more employees — and trying to fill the city’s many vacancies — staff recommended giving employees those raises sooner, instead of waiting for the new fiscal year, which starts this July.

Wilmington's firefighters were 14% below market, police were 13% below, hourly employees were 9% below, and salary employees were 8% below market.

Mayor Bill Saffo voted in favor of the raise, along with the rest of the council.

“We would also want to say thank you to all of the employees that make this city what it is. We appreciate all of your hard work and I hope that you recognize that we appreciate you folks,” he said.

Staff will see their raises beginning with the March 28 pay period.

Tags

Local Latest news
Ashley Brown
Ashley Brown is from from Houston, TX. She holds a BA in Mass Communication from Sam Houston State University and an MA in Professional Communication and Digital Media from Texas Southern University. Her love of news, radio, and entertainment led her to the field of journalism. As a creative person, she loves the journalistic challenge of putting stories together. And as a future news reporter, she hopes to tell stories that reach and affect people. In her spare time, she enjoys music, reading, journaling, spending time with friends and family, and trying out new brunch places to eat.
See stories by Ashley Brown