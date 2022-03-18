StoryCorps Mobile Tour: Forbidden lasagna, a lifetime of reading, and "interesting times"
In this StoryCorps conversation, longtime StarNews reporter and host of WHQR’s "Prologue" Ben Steelman talks with his wife Beth about how they met, their life of reading together, and their hopes for a post-pandemic return to their beloved routine.
This conversation comes from last fall’s StoryCorps Mobile Tour visit to Wilmington – the first in-person interview sessions since the Pandemic hit nearly two years ago.
Since its founding in 2003, StoryCorps has recorded countless intimate conversations across the country – all of which are archived in the Library of Congress, and many of which you’ve probably heard on NPR.