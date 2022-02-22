New Hanover County officials tell DEQ that Chemours' well-testing plan is 'grossly inadequate'

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, along with the Public Health Director David Howard, recently sent letters to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Elizabeth Biser, regarding Chemours’s proposed framework for sampling drinking water in the county.

According to the county, NCDEQ has not formally accepted a plan from Chemours, so county officials wanted to raise concerns on behalf of its residents.

The commissioners are proposing to test private wells that are the primary source of drinking water on properties that are within half a mile of the Cape Fear River.

The commissioners say the Chemours plan is "grossly inadequate."

They’d also like DEQ to offer a counter plan or directives that ensure the county’s residents have the same level of protection that those receive who live nearby the plant.

The county says it will send out more information once DEQ sends its next steps.

The full letter from the Board of Commissioners can be viewed here; and Public Health Director David Howard’s letter can be viewed here.

